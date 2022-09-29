Brenda Blethyn will once more be donning her oversized raincoat and fisherman's hat to solve more mysteries across the glorious Northumberland setting for a 12th outing.

If you're missing your favourite Geordie detective, there's good news for Vera fans, as the truculent inspector is on her way back to ITV soon.

The 76-year-old actually confirmed filming has finished on episode 50 just last week, so hopefully there isn't long left before we're treated to new mysteries.

Read on for everything we know so far about Vera season 12, and when we can expect it on screens.

When is Vera season 12's release date?

At the time of writing, there's no release date for Vera season 12 just yet, but we can take a good guess at when it might return.

In recent years (excluding any disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic), Vera has tended to start in the second or third week of January.

That would add up, considering the series has been filming recently, so allowing a couple of months to edit, we would expect to see Vera season 12 in January 2023.

We'll keep this page updated with anything more concrete when it's announced.

Vera season 12 cast

Brenda Blethyn will return as the iconic detective for season 12 - and in a recent interview with RadioTimes.com, confirmed she won't be hanging up her trench coat just yet.

"I haven't got any plans to leave - at the moment, all the time I'm fit and able, I'll be visiting Vera," Blethyn explained before praising the people of the North East where she spends a lot of time filming.

"I love it, I just love it - I love the people up there, too. There is a difference between the friendliness of the north and the south, I don't care what anybody says. That's the main compliment really, that the people of the North East like Vera."

As for the rest of the cast, this is who we'd expect to see, and who they'd be playing:

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope

as DCI Vera Stanhope Kenny Doughty as DS Aiden Healy

as DS Aiden Healy Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart

as DC Kenny Lockhart Paul Kaye as Dr Malcolm Donahue

as Dr Malcolm Donahue Ibinabo Jack as DC Jacqueline 'Jac' Williams

as DC Jacqueline 'Jac' Williams Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards

We'll keep this page updated when guest stars are confirmed for the new season.

What will Vera season 12 be about?

We don't know exactly which mysteries we can expect to see in Vera season 12 just yet, but when we caught up with Blethyn recently, she hinted there was going to be a coastal-themed episode on its way.

"The first [episode] I've read is someone found dead on a boat... so there'll be some nice locations on that one!"

We'll keep this page updated when we get more concrete information on what we can expect from season 12.

