Having aired since 2006, the series stars Lee Mack , who plays a fictional version of himself - and it's safe to say that we've been on quite the journey with the central character.

One of the BBC's longest-running sitcoms returns for its staggering 13th season this week. That's right comedy fans, Not Going Out lands back on our screens this Friday (23rd June).

We've watched on as Lee has shared a flat with his American landlady Kate (Megan Dodds) and navigated being a bit of a juvenile.

Now, though, Lee has a seemingly happy life with wife Lucy (Sally Bretton) in the show's Walton-on-Thames era, after spending many years in Lee's original Docklands neighbourhood.

But what more can we expect from the series?

Read on for everything you need to know about Not Going Out season 13, including when to watch it and who will be reprising their roles.

The good news is that Not Going Out season 13 is landing on our screens very, very soon. The new seven-part season will premiere on BBC One on Friday 23rd June at 9pm.

Episodes will be released as a box set on iPlayer for those eager sitcom fans but if you're keen to grab episodes weekly, they'll air each Friday evening.

Not Going Out season 13 cast

Hugh Dennis and Lee Mack in Not Going Out. BBC/Avalon,Mark Johnson

It wouldn't be a season of Not Going Out without Lee Mack at the helm, both as co-writer and as the series star.

Leading the cast once more with Beyond Paradise's Sally Bretton, the pair play long-married couple Lee and Lucy, who live in Surrey with their three hyperactive children.

The confirmed cast list for Not Going Out season 13 is as follows:

Lee Mack plays Lee

Sally Bretton plays Lucy

Hugh Dennis plays Toby

Abigail Cruttenden plays Anna

Deborah Grant plays Wendy, Lucy's mum

Geoffrey Whitehead plays Geoffrey, Lucy's dad

We can also expect some guest stars to drop by throughout this new season, with the likes of Outlander's Melanie Gray, Ted Lasso's Rich Keeble and Betrayal of a Nation's Kiana Wu all confirmed for the first episode, Italian Lessons.

Not Going Out season 13 plot

Once again, we return to the suburban chaos of Lee, Lucy and their children. As fans of the show will know, each episode usually focuses on a different mishap or problem in their life - often with hilarious results.

For the first episode, we're set to follow the couple as they cover for Anna so that she can go out at night and have secret Italian lessons, but according to the synopsis: "They suspect the worst – that she is having an affair.

"Lee decides that it is up to him to tell Toby that his marriage is in jeopardy and sets about finding the evidence."

The second episode will see Lee having to face up to some health realities, especially his blood pressure - after a routine gallbladder surgery shows it's high.

In typical Not Going Out fashion, we know things won't go to plan, as not only will Lee be joined by Anna and Toby, he'll also be fielding a visit from his in-laws. Talk about stress levels remaining at an all-time high, right?

We know other episodes will follow a similar comedic suit, promising vintage steam trains, Lee potentially rigging his son's under-13s player of the year vote and more.

Is there a Not Going Out season 13 trailer?

Unfortunately, there isn't a trailer for the new season yet but we'll be sure to update this article with one when it becomes available.

Not Going Out returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm this Friday 23rd June. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

