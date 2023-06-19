Tate revealed the news while appearing on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show on Friday (16th June), and when asked through a listener email whether Hard Cell would ever be returning, she explained how Netflix had never actually told her that it wouldn't be coming back.

As Catherine Tate's new series Queen of Oz starts airing on BBC One, the comedy star has revealed that her Netflix series Hard Cell has been cancelled.

She said: "I believe... well, do you know Netflix never actually told me? So I've never actually had the call to say... nothing."

Ball then said "that's just rude", to which Catherine replied: "Isn't it just rude? I heard from someone else's agent. That was nice."

The cast of Hard Cell Netflix

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix and to Tate for any further comment.

Hard Cell, which debuted last year, was a mockumentary set in fictional prison HMP Woldsley, following the inmates and staff as they attempt to put on a musical. It saw Tate play six different roles, and also starred Christian Brassington, Cheryl Fergison and Jola Olajide.

Read more:

Meanwhile Tate's new series, Queen of Oz, sees her play a member of a fictional royal family, who is sent away to become Australia's Head of State after she is involved in numerous tabloid scandals.

The series was originally meant to happen years ago, but Tate recently revealed that amongst a number of elements which caused delays was a little show called Doctor Who.

Tate explained: "It took a while to develop. Then it got green-lit and COVID happened. Then – I know I’m not supposed to talk about it – but Doctor Who happened.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"So every time it just kept getting pushed back and back and back. And we ended up not shooting it until last autumn."

Tate will return to Doctor Who as Donna Noble alongside David Tennant's Doctor later this year, something which the actress said she thought would never happen.

She said: "I don't think David and I thought for a second we'd ever get another bite of those cherries. And we did. And it was like, I think for the both of us, it was like slipping into old slippers."

Hard Cell is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.