Queen of Oz stars the popular comic as disgraced royal Princess Georgiana, who is constantly finding herself splashed across the tabloid press due to various drunken mishaps.

Ultimately, her family finds a constitutional way to ship her off to Australia, where she will serve as the country's head of state – a move that gets Georgiana out of their way and could help her develop a sense of responsibility.

She faces an uphill battle, however, with the Australian Prime Minister and national media organisations looking to tear her down, while Georgiana's own staff are too incompetent to offer much help.

Read on for your full guide to the Queen of Oz cast.

Catherine Tate plays Queen Georgiana

Queen Georgiana (Catherine Tate) in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is Queen Georgiana? Georgiana is a rebellious member of a fictional royal family, who brings unwanted attention to the institution with her drunken antics. It is decided that she should be sent to Australia to serve as their head of state, in the hopes that this will give her a sense of responsibility. However, the position does not come naturally – and she receives a frosty response from the Aussie establishment.

What else has Catherine Tate been in? A successful comic for many years, Catherine Tate rose to stardom with her self-titled sketch show on BBC One, which was later followed by a stint as Donna Noble on Doctor Who (soon to be reprised). She went on to star in the later seasons of The Office (US), while most recently she played multiple roles in Netflix prison comedy Hard Cell. She is also known for her foul-mouthed comedy character, Nan, who got her own spin-off film last year.

Niky Wardley plays Anabel

Niky Wardley stars in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is Anabel? Anabel is a dim-witted assistant to Georgiana, who is by her side as she starts a new life Down Under. However, her incompetence is clear from the beginning.

What else has Niky Wardley been in? Wardley is a longtime collaborator of Tate's, with their shared credits including The Catherine Tate Show, Nativity 3, Hard Cell, Catherine Tate's Nan and its spin-off movie. Viewers may also recognise her from performances in Benidorm, Peep Show and Call The Midwife.

Will McKenna plays Matthew

Matthew (Will McKenna) in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is Matthew? Matthew is another of Queen Georgiana's aides. He is extremely intimidated by her, appearing to be in a constant state of panic caused by her often unreasonable demands.

What else has Will McKenna been in? His past projects include Australian dramas The Messenger and Nowhere Boys, while he also starred in an Aussie tour of stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where he played Scorpius Malfoy.

Jenna Owen plays Zoe

Jenna Owen plays Zoe in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is Zoe? Zoe is a social media expert. While she is personally sceptical of the monarchy, she is keen to win over the Australian people with the power of good publicity.

What else has Jenna Owen been in? Owen has recently appeared in Netflix's Wellmania and Peacock's Joe vs Carole, with the latter being a dramatisation of the Tiger King docuseries.

Anthony Brandon Wong plays Wei Wei

Anthony Brandon Wong plays Wei Wei in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Tony Mott

Who is Wei Wei? Wei Wei is the head of Queen Georgiana's royal residence in Australia.

What else has Anthony Brandon Wong been in? Wong played the role of Ghost in sci-fi blockbusters The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, while he's also known for Australian projects like The Family Law, The PM's Daughter and Bali 2002.

Rob Collins plays Marc

Rob Collins stars in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is Marc? Marc is Queen Georgiana's personal security, who would take a bullet for the new monarch if necessary.

What else has Rob Collins been in? Collins recently played Ron Mahoney in BBC drama Ten Pound Poms, while he also appeared in Chris Hemsworth's 2020 thriller Extraction, which recently got a sequel on Netflix.

Robert Coleby plays Bernard

Robert Coleby plays Bernard in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is Bernard? Bernard is the royal family's UK-based chief of staff, who isn't afraid to reprimand Queen Georgiana for her misdeeds.

What else has Robert Coleby been in? Though his career dates back to the 1970s, Coleby's recent credits include Sky's The End and A Place to Call Home.

David Roberts plays Richard Steel

David Roberts plays Richard Steel in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo/Lisa Tomasetti

Who is Richard Steel? Richard is a powerful businessman who controls much of the Australian media. Earning his respect will be essential for the general public to accept Georgiana as their queen.

What else has David Roberts been in? Roberts played Bernie in Australian sitcom Colin From Accounts, which is now available on BBC iPlayer. He also played Roland in The Matrix Reloaded and its sequel.

Rachel Gordon plays Prime Minister Rebecca Stewart

Rachel Gordon plays Prime Minister Rebecca Stewart in Queen of Oz BBC/Lingo

Who is Rebecca Stewart? Rebecca Stewart is the Prime Minister of Australia. She is a staunch republican and not best pleased when an untested queen is forced on her people.

What else has Rachel Gordon been in? Gordon is known for roles in Australian dramas The Twelve and The Secret Daughter, as well as soaps Neighbours and Home and Away.

Queen of Oz premieres Friday 16th June at 9:30pm on BBC One. Stream all episodes on iPlayer.

