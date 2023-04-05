The show focuses on Liv, a food critic whose US green card is cancelled after she suffers a catastrophic health crisis, putting her dream job in jeopardy.

New Australian comedy-drama Wellmania has been proving popular with Netflix users, as the series has already jumped up the streaming charts since it debuted on Friday 29th March.

Liv therefore throws herself into a radical wellness journey, eventually learning that wellness is about more than just the physical, forcing her to rebuild and redefine her relationships with her mother, brother and closest friend.

But after the first season ended on a monumental cliffhanger, will the series be back for another outing, and if so, when can viewers expect to see it?

Read on for everything you need to know about Wellmania season 2.

Will there be a second season of Wellmania?

Wellmania. Courtesy of Netflix

It hasn't been confirmed yet whether Wellmania will be returning for a second season, but based on the cliffhanger ending, it certainly seems as though the intention is there to continue the story.

And, with the series near the top of the UK Netflix charts around a week after it was first released, signs are looking positive that the show could score a renewal soon.

We'll keep this page updated as soon as anything further is announced.

When would Wellmania season 2 be released?

Alexander Hodge as Isaac and Celeste Barber as Liv in Wellmania. Courtesy of Netflix

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of Wellmania would be released just yet, as it hasn't been officially confirmed by Netflix.

However, we'd imagine that the earliest we could see new episodes arrive on the streamer is in around a year's time, which would mean that a spring 2024 release could be on the cards.

We'll keep this page updated as and when any more concrete news is available.

Wellmania cast: who would be back for season 2?

Celeste Barber as Liv in Wellmania. Courtesy of Netflix

If the show does return for another season, we would certain expect Celeste Barber to be back as Liv, while JJ Fong, Lachlan Buchanan, Johnny Carr and the rest of the cast would all also likely be back for more.

One character whose return is less certain is Lorraine, Liv's mother played by Genevieve Mooy, after a cliffhanger ending left her fate uncertain.

We'll keep this page updated as and when a cast list is confirmed, but for now here is a list of the major season 1 cast members that we would expect to be back for season 2:

Celeste Barber as Olivia 'Liv' Healy

JJ Fong as Amy Kwan

Lachlan Buchanan as Gareth 'Gaz' Healy

Johnny Carr as Doug Henderson

Alexander Hodge as Isaac Huang

Remy Hii as Dalbert Tan

Is there a trailer for Wellmania season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Wellmania season 2 just yet, but we'll keep this page updated once again new footage is released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here, now.

Wellmania season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

