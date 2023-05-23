The show was written by husband and wife Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, who also star in the series as Ashley and Gordon, two single people living in Australia who are brought together by an injured dog.

Comedy fans in the UK were bowled over by Australian series Colin From Accounts when it first debuted on the BBC earlier this year.

When they end up looking after the dog following a car accident and calling him Colin, they grow close, with the final episode seeing the pair finally admitting their feelings to one another.

But will there be a second season to pick back up with Ashley, Gordon and Colin? Read on for everything you need to know about Colin From Accounts season 2.

Will there be a season 2 of Colin From Accounts?

Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) in Colin From Accounts BBC/Paramount/© 2022 CBS Studios Inc., Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd, Foxtel Management Pty Ltd, Create NSW/Lisa Tomasetti

We don't yet know whether Colin From Accounts will get a second season, but stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer have both said they're hopeful for another outing.

However, as Brammall is a member of the Writers Guild of America, and Dyer has stated she wants to become, development on season 2 has been put on hold by the ongoing writers' strike.

Dyer told Variety in May 2023: "We’re hoping for a pickup for Season 2, and if we were sitting in Sydney we wouldn’t think twice about writing it, but the feeling is very much that, if I ever want to be a WGA member — and I do — don’t open your computer."

With the show's future currently in limbo, we'll keep this page updated once we have any further news on a potential season 2.

When would Colin From Accounts season 2 be released?

Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) in Colin From Accounts BBC/Paramount/© 2022 CBS Studios Inc., Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd, Foxtel Management Pty Ltd, Create NSW/Lisa Tomasetti

It's hard to say when Colin From Accounts season 2 would be released, not only because it has not been confirmed, but also because of the ongoing writers' strike.

Depending on how long the strike goes on, the earliest we are likely to get Colin From Accounts season 2 would be the second half of 2024 - although it could be substantially later if the dispute remains unresolved for some time.

We'll keep this page updated if and when there are any developments.

Colin From Accounts cast - who would be back for season 2?

Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer) in Colin From Accounts BBC/Paramount/© 2022 CBS Studios Inc., Easy Tiger Productions Pty Ltd, Foxtel Management Pty Ltd, Create NSW/Lisa Tomasetti

We don't yet have a cast list confirmed for Colin From Accounts season 2, but we would certainly expect Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall to be back as Ashley and Gordon.

We would also expect the rest of the supporting cast to be back too, including Emma Harvie as Megan and Helen Thomson as Lynelle.

Here's a full list of the major cast from Colin From Accounts season 1, who could be back for season 2:

Harriet Dyer as Ashley

Patrick Brammall as Gordon

Emma Harvie as Megan

Helen Thomson as Lynelle

Genevieve Hegney as Chiara

Michael Logo as Brett

Tai Hara as James

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Colin From Accounts season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Colin From Accounts season 2 yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released.

In the meantime you can rewatch the season 1 trailer right here now.

Colin From Accounts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.