Colin from Accounts season 2 confirms UK release date with new trailer
The hit Australian comedy from husband and wife duo Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer is finally back.
Breakout Australian comedy series Colin from Accounts became a huge hit in the UK when it first debuted in 2023, and, after airing earlier this year in Australia, the second season is now finally coming to BBC Two.
The second season, made up of eight episodes, will air its first episode at 10pm on Tuesday 3rd September on BBC Two, while the entire box set will also be available to stream on iPlayer.
The series, which has been created by and stars husband and wife duo Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, follows two people, Ash and Gordon, brought together by a car accident and an injured dog, who go on to form a relationship.
The first episode of the new season will see Ash and Gordon trying to get their beloved special needs dog Colin back from his new owners, and working out whether they want a relationship or if they just wanted a dog.
You can watch a newly released trailer right here.
When the UK broadcasting rights to season 2 were announced by the BBC, head of programme acquisition Sue Deeks said: "BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon and unlikely Cupid Colin to their hearts.
"We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin from Accounts for us all to enjoy."
Beyond this season of Colin from Accounts, star Patrick Brammall will feature in Apple TV+ show The Dispatcher, which is based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Ryan David Jahn.
On the series, Jay Hunt, the creative director for Europe at Apple TV+, said: "It’s a thriller about a man who was a policeman and lost his child when she was three years old. She appears to have been abducted and it devastates his life, he loses his marriage and turns to drink.
"He’s now working in a 999 dispatch centre. One night, he takes a call and becomes convinced it’s the daughter that he’s lost, and he goes out to try and find her."
Hunt added: "I’m really excited that we’ve cast Patrick Brammall, from Colin from Accounts, who’s an extraordinary actor, and we’re shooting in Australia. It’s going to be really big."
Colin from Accounts season 2 will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday 3rd September.
