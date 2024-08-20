Atwal co-stars as Cherry, an old acquaintance of Gemma's, who comes back into her life following her surprise pregnancy and strikes up a camaraderie based on their shared life experiences.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Death in Paradise alum Atwal discussed working with Lou Wood on Daddy Issues, describing a warm and supportive energy during filming on the series.

"Just pure kindness, love, generosity and nonstop chit chat," she recalled. "We all bonded as a cast so quickly and I put that down to Aimee and David leading with love."

On the relationship between Cherry and Gemma, Atwal continued: "I love the dynamic between them because, really, they are both total loners and have been bullied by the same school girls and find solace in each other.

"Cherry doesn’t hold back in what she says or does, but they both make decisions without thinking about the consequences and sort of hold each other accountable – in the way you do when you’re in your 20s. Kind of enjoying the naughtiness!"

Atwal, whose earlier work includes Channel 4 sitcom Hullraisers, BBC thriller The Control Room and Apple TV+ comedy Trying, added that there would be scope for Daddy Issues to return if all the relevant parties were interested.

"That is the beauty of this show," she added. "The stories could go on and on! I have no idea about future seasons. I just hope people enjoy this one as much as we did making it."

Daddy Issues is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

