Daddy Issues star praises Aimee Lou Wood and David Morrissey: 'We bonded so quickly'
The Death in Paradise alum spoke to RadioTimes.com about her latest collaboration.
Daddy Issues star Taj Atwal has heaped praise on co-stars Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) and David Morrissey (Sherwood) for "leading with love" on the set of the BBC sitcom.
The new series, which is available to stream on iPlayer now, follows the antics that ensue when pregnant party girl Gemma (Lou Wood) has to move into a flat with her recently divorced father, Malcolm (Morrissey).
Atwal co-stars as Cherry, an old acquaintance of Gemma's, who comes back into her life following her surprise pregnancy and strikes up a camaraderie based on their shared life experiences.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Death in Paradise alum Atwal discussed working with Lou Wood on Daddy Issues, describing a warm and supportive energy during filming on the series.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"Just pure kindness, love, generosity and nonstop chit chat," she recalled. "We all bonded as a cast so quickly and I put that down to Aimee and David leading with love."
More like this
On the relationship between Cherry and Gemma, Atwal continued: "I love the dynamic between them because, really, they are both total loners and have been bullied by the same school girls and find solace in each other.
"Cherry doesn’t hold back in what she says or does, but they both make decisions without thinking about the consequences and sort of hold each other accountable – in the way you do when you’re in your 20s. Kind of enjoying the naughtiness!"
Atwal, whose earlier work includes Channel 4 sitcom Hullraisers, BBC thriller The Control Room and Apple TV+ comedy Trying, added that there would be scope for Daddy Issues to return if all the relevant parties were interested.
"That is the beauty of this show," she added. "The stories could go on and on! I have no idea about future seasons. I just hope people enjoy this one as much as we did making it."
Daddy Issues is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.