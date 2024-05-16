Jason helps Princess as she struggles to do up her dress, and she tells him that her mum Nikki usually does it up. Viewers hearts everywhere will likely sink as Jason tells Princess that her mum is "not here". However, there's still a twist in the tale...

You can watch the full clip right here now.

As revealed at the end, it is not in fact Nikki's funeral that the family are attending, and she has simply been out.

More like this

As she returns, struggling to hold back her tears, the family embrace in a hug.

Read more:

We don't yet know whose funeral it is that the family are attending, but we do know that season 4 will see Nikki and Jason now as experienced adopters with a stable family and a strong support network.

However, they face the ultimate test of their parenting skills when Princess starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Joining Rafe Spall and Esther Smith in the new season will be Scarlett Rayner and Cooper Turner, taking over the roles of Princess and Tyler now that they have aged up.

Meanwhile, Blue Lights star Siân Brooke and The Outlaws star Darren Boyd are expected to reprise their roles as Nikki's sister Karen and her husband Scott.

Trying season 4 will be debut with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 22nd May 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until 3rd July. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.