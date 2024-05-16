Trying shares first look at season 4 – with a surprising and emotional twist
The clip sees Jason, Princess and Tyler preparing for a sad day.
With the fourth season of Trying set to release on Apple TV+ next week, RadioTimes.com has got an exclusive first-look at what fans can expect.
In the emotional clip, we pick up with Jason and his adopted children Princess and Tyler six years on from the last season, as they all get ready for a funeral.
Jason helps Princess as she struggles to do up her dress, and she tells him that her mum Nikki usually does it up. Viewers hearts everywhere will likely sink as Jason tells Princess that her mum is "not here". However, there's still a twist in the tale...
You can watch the full clip right here now.
As revealed at the end, it is not in fact Nikki's funeral that the family are attending, and she has simply been out.
More like this
As she returns, struggling to hold back her tears, the family embrace in a hug.
Read more:
- Ted Lasso's Nick Mohammed “would love” to return for a spin-off
- The Office's Stephen Merchant on "danger" of revisiting show for spin-off
We don't yet know whose funeral it is that the family are attending, but we do know that season 4 will see Nikki and Jason now as experienced adopters with a stable family and a strong support network.
However, they face the ultimate test of their parenting skills when Princess starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Joining Rafe Spall and Esther Smith in the new season will be Scarlett Rayner and Cooper Turner, taking over the roles of Princess and Tyler now that they have aged up.
Meanwhile, Blue Lights star Siân Brooke and The Outlaws star Darren Boyd are expected to reprise their roles as Nikki's sister Karen and her husband Scott.
Trying season 4 will be debut with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 22nd May 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until 3rd July. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.