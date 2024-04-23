The 90-second clip previews some of these parenting struggles – from the kids walking in on them in bed to Jason's difficulties coaching a kids' football team – while also hinting at a major storyline that sees their teenage daughter Princess (Scarlett Rayner) looking to connect with her birth mother.

"My mum left when I was five, I just want to find her," we hear her telling Nikki's sister Karen (Sian Brooke). "After all this time, I have things I need to ask her."

Later, we hear Jason telling Nikki: "Look, life might not always be an even playing field, but we can get through anything together if we just keep talking."

"Oh, if Karen calls, I'm not speaking to her, and neither are you," Nikki says in response, to which he jokingly says, "That's the spirit - yeah, exactly."

You can watch the trailer in full below:

The official synopsis for season 4 – which comes two years after the release of the third run – reads: "In this exciting new season, we fast-forward six years, discovering that Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) are experienced adopters having built a lovely little nuclear family, enriched by an extraordinary support network.

"However, as their teenage daughter, Princess (Scarlett Rayner), starts to yearn for a connection with her birth mother, Nikki and Jason find themselves confronted with the ultimate test of their parenting skills."

Trying season 4 will be debut with its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 22nd May 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday until 3rd July.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.