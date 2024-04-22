Speaking in this month's issue of SFX, Davies said that every episode in the new season "stands on its own", but added that there will be a "running theme and running story that's going to build and build and build to 'The Most Devastating Finale'".

Davies went on to call it "literally, the biggest finale ever", and added: "There's some shots of that in the trailers coming up. Oh my god, you're gonna die."

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

This season structure sounds like it could follow those of previous seasons written by Davies, where a larger storyline, such as the Bad Wolf mystery in season 1 or the Harold Saxon narrative, is seeded with references throughout otherwise unrelated episodes, until these all come together with some big reveals either just before or in the season finale.

More like this

Read more:

While three of Davies's four previous season finales featured the Daleks, it seems that won't be the case this time around. That is, at least, if he and Fifteenth Doctor star Ncuti Gatwa have been telling the truth.

Davies previously said that the Daleks wouldn't be featured this season as they needed "a good pause", while Gatwa added in a recent interview that he hopes he gets to face off with the iconic monsters during his tenure.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He told Entertainment Weekly: "I've heard chats about me not ever facing a Dalek. I'd be so angry if that's the case! By the time that I'm done with Doctor Who, I better have faced a Dalek. What on earth would be the point of me being Doctor Who without facing a Dalek!"

Davies has said that this season's story arc, and in fact the next season's as well, will revolve around companion Ruby Sunday. How this plays out across the 14th season we don't yet know, but fans will no doubt be keeping their eyes out for any references or hints towards the larger story at play.

The latest issue of SFX Magazine is available now.

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.