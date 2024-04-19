Doctor Who's Millie Gibson says Ruby has "beautiful story arc" across 2 seasons
Fans have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the new companion's journey.
Earlier this year, it was suggested that Millie Gibson was set to be replaced as the Fifteenth Doctor's companion after just one season on Doctor Who – but those reports have proven to be very much wide of the mark.
Rather than being replaced at the end of the hotly-anticipated upcoming run of the beloved sci-fi show, it's now been confirmed that the Ruby Sunday star will in fact be joined by a new character played by Andor's Varada Sethu – with the pair set to appear together alongside Ncuti Gatwa in season 15.
And it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to when it comes to Ruby's journey, with Gibson teasing a "beautiful story arc" for her character across both the upcoming seasons.
"Russell [T Davies]’s given me the gift of a really beautiful story arc, not only in season 1 but in season 2 also," she told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview.
"Her family definitely structures her beliefs and her positivity. I think because I’m playing my age as well, it was so easy to express that sort of giddiness and young energy that Doctor Who’s not seen before."
Showrunner Davies himself recently addressed the rumours that Gibson was poised to depart the show after season 14, telling SFX magazine that she was not leaving "at all".
He added: "We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we're delivering two years, and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years.
"We are planning [to] shoot the [season 2] finale in which Ruby has the most magnificent scenes, and Millie, it's some of your most challenging material yet, isn't it? It will all make sense once you see it play out."
He continued that it was "very unfortunate" that the unsubstantiated rumours had appeared in the newspapers, and reiterated that fans "will see the love that we have for Millie and the extraordinary stories that Ruby's about to go on over the next two years".
Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly, Davies said that "my God, Ruby Sunday is important" to season 15, and teased that her role would be tied into the Timeless Child storyline, previously revealed in the Thirteenth Doctor's era.
After debuting in last year's Christmas special, Ruby will shortly be seen when the 14th season kicks off next month.
The run will see her join the Fifteenth Doctor as they take on new villains in Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro and Indira Varma's mysterious Duchess, as well as meeting Jonathan Groff's enigmatic new character in the Regency era and taking a trip to see the Beatles.
