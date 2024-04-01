She'll appear in the second episode, titled The Devil's Chord, which is written by Russell T Davies and directed by Ben Chessell.

Plus, the drag legend has given a little hint as to what her character entails, sharing the trailer with the caption: "Ready to make some beautiful music with me?"

She added a storm emoji, with the official Doctor Who account responding: "Music to our ears!!"

So, who exactly could Jinkx be playing? One theory is that the character is part of the Toymaker's "legions of godlike characters", previously teased in the 60th anniversary special The Giggle. Clearly, music is a big part of the character and likely something she'll use to her advantage - potentially just like the Toymaker used games and tricks.

James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Showrunner Russell T Davies previously said on The Official Doctor Who podcast: "The Toymaker said his legions are coming, and they are. Faithful viewers, listeners, podcasters, I can tell you, they are. Possibly also involving pantheons of previous godlike characters.

"There have been godlike characters before in Doctor Who, the Gods of Ragnarok, for example, and other powerful beings who you can decide are gods or not."

While some have speculated that Monsoon will play a new version of The Master, it seems more likely that she'll play a new character, with Davies describing the character as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet."

At the time of her role being announced, Monsoon said that she is "honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who" while adding that "Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer".

Monsoon also teased to PRIDE magazine that her role, which is currently still under wraps, is "everything I ever dreamed about doing as an actor in one character".

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

