Showrunner Russell T Davies has now teased what this will mean for Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor in the future, revealing that the threat will be realised with the 'possible' appearance of "godlike characters".

Speaking on The Official Doctor Who Podcast, Davies said: "The Toymaker said his legions are coming, and they are. Faithful viewers, listeners, podcasters, I can tell you, they are. Possibly also involving pantheons of previous godlike characters.

"There have been godlike characters before in Doctor Who, the Gods of Ragnarok, for example, and other powerful beings who you can decide are gods or not."

Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

He continued: "If you decide that the Toymaker is the god of games, there are other ones. So have a think, have a talk amongst yourselves, like, who in the past would have been in the pantheon, and what kind of gods in the future, and goddesses, would you like to see?"

The podcasters went on to discuss Satan as one of the potential characters who could return after the character was introduced in the 2006 story The Impossible Planet/The Satan Pit. Ncuti Gatwa has previously called him the villain he would most like to battle.

Last year, Gatwa said: "I would love to battle The Beast because what an ultimate villain. That is the devil and I don't think you get much more evil than that."

The Giggle also set up the appearance of another future or returning villain, with the Toymaker revealing the one "player" he "didn't dare face" – The One Who Waits.

Exactly who or what this proves to be is unclear, but we do know it's not the Master - the Toymaker defeated him in a game and trapped him in his gold tooth, which is still very much in play at the end of the episode.

Doctor Who will return for The Church on Ruby Road on BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day.

