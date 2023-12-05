Returning showrunner Russell T Davies has been careful not to reveal too many details – a move that paid off in the most recent 60th anniversary special, Wild Blue Yonder. However, he did tease what's to come for the new leads during a recent chat with SFX magazine.

"It's completely a reinvention. Reinvention of the show, brand new, but not a reboot, it's the same old show, everything starts again, everything's seen through the eyes of Ruby Sunday and it's that lovely feeling of here we go, a new era beginning," he said.

He also said the episode "kind of goes into territory we've never touched before".

"In many ways that's more… fresher than special two. We've never done this before," he added. As if we weren't excited enough already...

You can read the full interview in the latest issue of SFX magazine.

Doctor Who's third 60th anniversary special The Giggle airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 9th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

