Showrunner Russell T Davies recently teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming Christmas special, describing it as "thrilling" and "exciting".

During an appearance on the BBC's Morning Live, Davies teased what viewers can expect from the Christmas Day episode: "It's really exciting, it's thrilling, it's explosive, it's brilliant. You've seen Ncuti in Sex Education, he is just the most phenomenal human being. Christmas Day is a new start again, come and join a brand new adventure."

While we're yet to find out what the Christmas special entails, the official Disney Plus account on Twitter, which has recently been rebranded as X, revealed the title of the festive episode: Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in the 2023 Doctor Who Christmas special.

Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is expected to debut during the 60th anniversary specials, but fans will get to meet Millie Gibson's companion, Ruby Sunday, in the Christmas special.

The first image shows Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor, with The Doctor having a smile on his face and Ruby looking slightly worried, suggesting they may have found themselves in a spot of bother.

In a second photo, The Doctor can be seen looking at something as snow falls down on him.

As ever, the cast has remained incredibly tight-lipped about what's to come, but it'll be an exciting and wild adventure whatever The Doctor gets up to!

