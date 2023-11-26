It's the biggest Doctor Who overnight figure since the 2019 New Year Special - Resolution.

The figure is yet to take into account the amount of people who viewed on catch-up, which will be available after seven days.

In comparison, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here secured 4.83 million, while Strictly Come Dancing won the evening with 7.67 million.

The Star Beast, which has been widely praised by fans, saw Tennant return, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, with Tate back as companion Donna Noble.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Things are very different for Donna this time around though - she remembers nothing of her adventures with the Doctor after he was forced to wipe her memory to save her life. Now, she also has a daughter, Rose Noble, played by Yasmin Finney.

But when she bumps into the Doctor in Camden, a spaceship crashes into London, and aliens come knocking on her door, it's clear life won't be the same again.

There are two specials remaining before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the keys to the TARDIS in the Christmas special - Wild Blue Yonder, and The Giggle.

While plot details for Wild Blue Yonder have been kept under wraps, fans were treated to an enigmatic trailer after The Star Beast aired - and it looks like things are about to get much more terrifying.

Doctor Who continues next Saturday (2nd December) at 6:30pm on BBC One. Previous episodes are available on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.