Singled out for particular praise was the chemistry between reunited duo Catherine Tate (reprising her role of Donna Noble) and David Tennant (now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, rather than the Tenth).

On X, user @pj_campbell described The Star Beast as "like a love letter to what came before", with returning showrunner Russell T Davies bringing back his two leads who'd last fronted the show more than a decade ago.

The episode's adorable antagonist, Beep the Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes), also proved popular with audience members, many of whom were left stunned when the cute creature turned out to be a bloodthirsty warlord...

There was perhaps only one major gripe to emerge from the Doctor Who fandom – the absence of a trailer for the remaining two 60th specials, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle.

The good news is we have less than a week to wait until the next special. Speaking at a Q&A following a screening of The Star Beast, Russell T Davies said: "The next one is called Wild Blue Yonder, where the TARDIS goes further than ever before – and it's weird, the next one, it's kind of scary.

"It's not super scary, it's just weird."

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will follow just 16 days after final 60th special The Giggle, airing on Christmas Day on BBC One.

Titled The Church on Ruby Road, this instalment will also see Millie Gibson make her debut as new companion Ruby Sunday.

