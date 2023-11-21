The episode, from showrunner Russell T Davies, will span 65 minutes and mark the return of the villainous Toymaker, now played by Neil Patrick Harris.

The character was last seen on Doctor Who in 1966, making his one-and-only appearance (so far!) in four-part serial The Celestial Toymaker.

During an appearance on the 20th November edition of The One Show, Tennant – now playing the Fourteenth Doctor – described The Giggle as "bananas", with Davies adding that fans can expect "a rollercoaster".

The Giggle will be preceded by first special The Star Beast (airing Saturday, 25th November) and Wild Blue Yonder (Saturday, 2nd December), which will also be broadcast at 6:30pm on their respective air dates.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will then follow just 16 days after The Giggle, airing on Christmas Day on BBC One.

Titled The Church on Ruby Road, this instalment will also see Millie Gibson make her debut as new companion Ruby Sunday.

