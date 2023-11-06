From the 60th anniversary onwards, new episodes of Doctor Who will be debuting on Disney Plus internationally, while in the UK they will continue to arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This post seems to confirm not only the special's air date, which is set for 25th December, Christmas Day (at least in the US), but also the special's title, which hints towards a certain upcoming companion.

While Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is expected to debut during the 60th anniversary specials, this is likely the first time fans will meet Millie Gibson's companion, Ruby Sunday.

Other than this newly released title and air date, we still know little about the special, with the BBC yet to confirm transmission times in the UK.

A rumoured storyline was revealed earlier this year, with The Sun reporting that Davina McCall would be playing herself, as part of a storyline which sees Ruby taking part in a genealogy show.

We also got a glimpse of at least one of the Doctor's costumes in the special, with Gatwa seen filming in a traditional tartan kilt, a black leather jacket, black socks and brown boots.

If the special does indeed air in the UK on Christmas Day, it will be the first Doctor Who episode to arrive on the big day itself since 2017's Twice Upon a Time.

Since then, each of Doctor Who's festive specials have arrived on New Year's Day, with Resolution, Revolution of the Daleks and Eve of the Daleks all airing on 1st January.

Spyfall Part 1, the first episode of season 12, also aired on New Year's Day.

