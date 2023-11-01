"I think it would be disingenuous to imagine that I might never be asked again, because history would indicate that it was always a possibility," he told SFX.

He continued: "So I’m not going to say never because I don’t think anyone would believe me.

"That doesn’t mean I know that I ever will. But I suppose until I can’t run down a corridor it’s always a possibility. But I promise to have no plans."

Reminded that Patrick Stewart is still playing Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard aged 82, 52-year-old Tennant responded: "Oh, how nice. Maybe that should be my goal, to have one last outing as the Doctor at 82. I’ve got 30 years to wait."

Doctor Who will return on Sunday 25th November 2023, with the first of three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble to mark 60 years of the series, and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Catherine Tate and David Tennant in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. BBC

Gatwa will be joined by Coronation Street star Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday in episodes shepherded by returning showrunner Russell T Davies.

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, while Disney Plus will be the exclusive home for new episodes internationally.

