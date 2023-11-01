The spin-off revisits The Time Meddler, with a new scene showing Vicki and Steven reminiscing on their adventures in the Remembered TARDIS. The final scenes show them wishing they could see the First Doctor (Hartnell) once again.

Vicki says: "If I could have one wish in all the universe at this moment, it would be to see him again. Where else could a wish be more powerful..."

Steven responds: "Than in the TARDIS?! Oh Vicki, let's make that wish."

As Vicki opens her eyes, she looks astonished and we hear Hartnell's distinctive chuckle before the episode ends.

Hartnell, who originated the role of the Doctor in 1963, died in 1975 at the age of 74.

Carole Ann Ford, who played Susan, the Doctor's granddaughter, and the very first companion alongside Hartnell, recently remembered the late actor's love for the sci-fi ahead of its 60th anniversary.

The first Doctor (William Hartnell) in Doctor Who.

She recalled to RadioTimes.com: "Bill used to say in the very beginning that it could go on forever. Because there's no reason for it not to, because the Doctors can regenerate again and again and again, and they can go anywhere and do anything so it wouldn't get stale.

"They could meet different people, go to different planets, different circumstances, there's no reason at all why it shouldn't stay fresh... there's no reason at all for it to end, it can just go on forever and ever."

She added of Hartnell: "If only he were here now to enjoy it all. He would have absolutely loved the success of it, how people are so faithful to it, how they love it. It's extraordinary."

Tales of the TARDIS is now part of the Whoniverse on BBC iPlayer, with hundreds of episodes of Doctor Who also available to watch.

