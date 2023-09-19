Doctor Who fans spot another costume in new Christmas filming pics

The new costume was photographed by the social media user Doctor Who Filming Locations , who posted on Twitter (recently rebranded as X): “A double for Ncuti on set. But look at the outfit!!!”

It’s been clear for a while that Ncuti Gatwa ‘s incarnation of the Doctor is going to bring us a variety of incredible costumes – and now a double for the actor has been spotted sporting another previously unseen outfit.

The costume in question consists of a traditional tartan kilt, a black leather jacket, black socks and brown boots.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It is one of several that the incoming Fifteenth Doctor will wear on the show after it was confirmed the costume department was switching things up by giving him at least one new costume every episode, rather than one set costume, as is traditional on Doctor Who.

#dwsr A double for Ncuti on set.



But look at the outfit!!! pic.twitter.com/o5Cfdp3l6e — Doctor Who Filming Locations (@set_dw) September 19, 2023

The double was spotted filming scenes against a very Christmassy backdrop that included various fairy lights and a tree, although it’s not currently clear if these are pick-ups for the already filmed 2023 Christmas special or for a future 2024 Yuletide episode.

Millie Gibson – who is joining the cast as the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday – was also spotted on set, reportedly alongside two unidentified actresses, but further details are not currently available and the BBC declined to comment on the story when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Back in June, Gatwa explained how the series was keen to “push it forward” with new costumes for his stint as the iconic Time Lord, explaining: “They’re really keen on progress, and it doesn’t always feel like that in the landscape of British television.”

Read more:

Costumes that have been confirmed for the upcoming season 14 so far include a 1960s-themed get-up, a brown and black chequered suit with an orange jumper and a brown leather trench coat.

Meanwhile, Sex Education costume designer Daniella Pearman recently explained how Gatwa was the “best person to dress” on the smash-hit coming-of-age series.

“I mean, he looks incredible in anything and everything,” she said. “They’re all so amazing at understanding their characters and their story.

Advertisement MPU article

“So when we were in the costume fitting, we had all his old costumes there and we went through what we wanted to keep and what we wanted to not keep. We then together went, ‘Well, where’s he going? What are his influences? These new friends?'”