The final pic gives fans a fresh look at the returning creature Beep the Meep, who it was recently revealed will be voiced by Miriam Margolyes in the specials.

The images had previously been released in an article in Entertainment Weekly, but this is the first time they have been posted on the official Doctor Who account.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The snaps follow an intriguing teaser that was posted earlier this week, which showed a behind-the-scenes photo of an old-looking room with a drawing board, an old couch with pieces of paper across it and windows covered up in newspaper.

Some fans quickly became convinced that this confirmed a fan theory from a few months ago – that Harris would be playing the Celestial Toymaker, a villain who hasn't been on screen since the 1960s.

Read more:

The three one-hour-long specials are respectively titled "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle", and will pave the way for the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

While precise plots are still being kept firmly under wraps, some details have slowly been emerging about the episodes, with The Star Beast director Rachel Talalay previously speaking about some of the monsters set to make a return.

It's a certainty that even more new details and theories will continue to emerge between now and the eventual air date of the specials in November, so keep checking RadioTimes.com for all the latest updates.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.