There are various characters popping up in the specials, helmed by Russell T Davies , including David Tennant 's Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, not forgetting the absolutely iconic Beep the Meep .

Whovians, it's time to get even more excited about the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, with the three directors involved in the epic episodes revealing more about them.

Well, we can now add another returning character to the list, with director Rachel Talalay confirming that the creatures we saw for a split-second in the 60th anniversary trailer were indeed the Wrarth Warriors.

She told Doctor Who Magazine of the maddest moment while filming: "I think for me it was when we were filming outside with the Wrarth Warriors for the first time.

"There are these eight-foot-tall monsters on stilts, in massive plastic suits, who couldn’t see a thing and could barely stand up... so a classic Doctor Who situation.

"Then David comes along and says he wants a photograph with them. And he says, 'That smell – that slightly rubbery smell is exactly everything I remember!' And I just thought, 'It’s amazing that this is my job.'"

The Wrarth Warriors acted as a police force specifically to deal with the Meeps - so it seems our pal Beep is in trouble.

Plenty of plot details are still being kept under wraps but we do know that Neil Patrick Harris will also be appearing, with many fans speculating that he'll play the Celestial Toymaker.

Davies previously teased of the specials: "They're back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

