Monsoon first appeared on our TV screens on RuPaul's Drag Race season 5, and she was later crowned America's Next Drag Superstar.

Since then, she has appeared on the show's All Star Series, which she later won. She has also starred in various musicals including Spring Awakening, Rent and Hairspray.

But now, her new role is said to be "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet". In a birthday message, the official Doctor Who Twitter account posted a photo of Monsoon, sharing a new look at her character.

Speaking previously about her role in the series, Monsoon said: "I've always loved Doctor Who. It was the one show that my husband and I could agree on.

"We're celebrating queer people in the media and that's possibly what's riling up the GOP (Republican Party) so much. They can't stand that we are finally getting our room and our position in the world. We're finally taking up our space and it's p***ing a lot of people off. And I love it."

Joining Jinkx Monsoon in the upcoming Doctor Who season is Ncuti Gatwa, who will make history as the first Black actor to be cast as the lead in Doctor Who.

He will be joined alongside Millie Gibson as the Doctor's newest companion, Ruby Sunday.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Episodes of the classic series can be streamed on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

