Drag queen, actor, singer and comedian Monsoon will be playing a villain in Doctor Who's new season, who has been described by the BBC as "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet".

Jinkx Monsoon, who will soon be seen starring in Doctor Who season 14, has spoken about appearing in the long-running show, saying that "we’re celebrating queer people in the media" and that "we’re finally taking up our space".

Speaking with Variety, Monsoon said of appearing in the series: "I haven’t begun filming yet. I’ve been having lots of meetings, costume fittings and talking with the director and the producer about the script. I’ve always loved Doctor Who. It was the one show that my husband and I could agree on.

"We’re celebrating queer people in the media and that’s possibly what’s riling up the GOP (Republican Party) so much. They can’t stand that we are finally getting our room and our position in the world. We’re finally taking up our space and it’s p***ing a lot of people off. And I love it."

Jinkx Monsoon appears in Doctor Who season 14. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Yasmin Finney, who plays new character Rose in this year's upcoming 60th anniversary specials, previously said that she felt "overwhelm[ed]" with joy to be part of the Who-niverse and "to be seen in the industry as a Black, queer person".

As filming continues on the new season of Doctor Who, casting news has been flooding in over the past few months, with stars such as Jonathan Groff, Indira Varma and Lenny Rush amongst those being announced for new roles.

Meanwhile, there have also been a couple of returning cast announcements, with Jemma Redgrave returning as Kate Stewart and Bonnie Langford back as classic companion Mel.

Following the announcement of Langford's return, Seventh Doctor star Sylvester McCoy told RadioTimes.com exclusively that it will be "brilliant" to see "how bright beautiful Bonnie can be in Who".

He said: "How wonderful to hear Bonnie is coming back to Doctor Who. I’m sure she won’t mind my stating, when she was with me, the production underused Bonnie. She has shined brightly since in the Big Finish Doctor Who stories she recorded with Colin [Baker] and I.

"How brilliant it will be for us all to see how bright beautiful Bonnie can be in Who. She was bloody marvellous in EastEnders!"

