Langford's cameo was so brief last year that fans didn't really get a chance to find out anything about where Mel has been since we last saw her, what she's been doing, or why she could be returning now. However, speaking in this month's issue of Doctor Who Magazine, Langford has now given fans the slightest of hints as to what we can expect.

She said: "[Mel] felt she had to stop travelling the universe and actually, literally, get back to down to Earth and face the things she's been running away from."

Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

So, what is it that Mel has been running away from? And how will her return factor into Ncuti Gatwa's debut season? For now, all we can do is wait to find out.

In the same interview, Langford also reacted to her cameo in The Power of the Doctor, saying that she saw some of the fan reaction: "And people were saying, 'I cried! I cried when the companions were all there, sitting around,' and I thought, my God, if only they knew what’s coming!"

After Langford's return was first announced, Seventh Doctor star Sylvester McCoy reacted exclusively to RadioTimes.com, saying: "I’m sure she won’t mind my stating [that] when she was with me, the production underused Bonnie. She has shined brightly since the Big Finish Doctor Who stories she recorded with Colin [Baker] and I.

"How brilliant it will be for us all to see how bright beautiful Bonnie can be in Who. She was bloody marvellous in EastEnders!"

Bonnie Langford on the cover of Doctor Who Magazine.

Doctor Who Magazine #595 is on sale from today, Thursday 14th September 2023.

