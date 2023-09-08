The fictional military organisation has appeared in Doctor Who, Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, and it was thought it could be getting a show of its own.

UNIT was first introduced in Doctor Who back in 1968 and its purpose is to investigate and combat paranormal and extraterrestrial threats to Earth.

When asked if her character would be making a return in a spin-off capacity, Redgrave said: "I don't know anything about a spin-off. But my book club did message saying, 'I saw something about you having a series' and I said, 'I've heard nothing about it and I should talk to my agent.'"

She continued: "I don't know about a spin-off but I have been back. I've done one episode in series 14 and it's such a wonderful thing to be part of that family. It was absolutely tremendous and to be part of Russell T Davies' vision is so exciting."

Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Doctor Who season 13. BBC

Redgrave noted she didn't have the chance to work with Ncuti Gatwa, but did work with Millie Gibson in the upcoming season.

Gatwa will make history as the first Black actor to be cast as the regular lead in Doctor Who, although the first Black Doctor to appear on the show was played by Jo Martin in 2020's Fugitive of the Judoon.

