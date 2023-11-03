Doctor Who's Russell T Davies was asked to be showrunner on a Marvel series
"To this day, I watch them and I can’t work out which show that was going to be."
With Doctor Who officially launching the Whoniverse on BBC iPlayer, many have been drawing comparisons with Marvel and their cinematic universe of film and shows.
However, it appears there was almost an even greater link between the long-running sci-fi show and the MCU, as showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed he was once asked to write a Marvel series.
Davies told SFX magazine: "I got asked to showrun a British Marvel show, but [they said], 'We can’t tell you what it is.'
"To this day, I watch them and I can’t work out which show that was going to be. Obviously [they were] planning to make a British Marvel show that I haven’t seen. Has that happened?"
Marvel fans, get your guesses in now - what was that British MCU series? Captain Britain, perhaps? Or one centred on Emilia Clarke's G'iah and Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth?
Read more:
- David Tennant won't rule out another return to Doctor Who
- Doctor Who's first Dalek story colourised for new feature-length revamp
Whatever the case, it seems Davies is far too busy with Doctor Who now to be jumping ship to Marvel. He has already hinted that he is likely to be around for at least four new seasons (and that a no-dialogue episode could be on the cards).
It's also no secret that he is working on new spin-offs from the show, after his previous era introduced us to Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Davies previously told GQ: "I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC's measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who.
"I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off.
"Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce. I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster, that the money is spent on other things."
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
Marvel series are available to stream on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.