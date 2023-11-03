Davies told SFX magazine: "I got asked to showrun a British Marvel show, but [they said], 'We can’t tell you what it is.'

"To this day, I watch them and I can’t work out which show that was going to be. Obviously [they were] planning to make a British Marvel show that I haven’t seen. Has that happened?"

Ke Huy Quan as OB, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Owen Wilson as Mobius in Loki season 2. Gareth Gatrell/Marvel

Marvel fans, get your guesses in now - what was that British MCU series? Captain Britain, perhaps? Or one centred on Emilia Clarke's G'iah and Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth?

Whatever the case, it seems Davies is far too busy with Doctor Who now to be jumping ship to Marvel. He has already hinted that he is likely to be around for at least four new seasons (and that a no-dialogue episode could be on the cards).

It's also no secret that he is working on new spin-offs from the show, after his previous era introduced us to Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Davies previously told GQ: "I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC's measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who.

"I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off.

"Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce. I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster, that the money is spent on other things."

