The first release to land will be Tales of the TARDIS, which will be a six-part series that reunites classic Doctor Who duos, as they board an extra special TARDIS on a nostalgic voyage through space and time.

The Doctors and their companions from all eras will reunite for a trip down memory lane.

Those reprising their roles are: Maureen O'Brien and Peter Purves, Frazer Hines and Wendy Padbury, Katy Manning and Daniel Anthony, Peter Davison and Janet Fielding, Colin Baker and Nicola Bryant and Sylvester McCoy and Sophie Aldred.

The duos will step back into their much loved characters, allowing them to reflect on their timey-wimey adventures, giving viewers a fresh insight into the story of each pair.

Each of the six instalments will feature a different Doctor Who duo, with new scenes woven together with classic episodes to create a feature-length omnibus episode.

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies said: "The word Whoniverse was invented by fans, so it's time to give it official status.

"And Tales of the TARDIS is one of the greatest delights of my career - to see old Doctors and companions reunited, still fighting the good fight, is a perfect way to celebrate the Doctor's 60th birthday!"

Dan McGolpin, director of iPlayer and channels, added: "I'm delighted to welcome Tales of the TARDIS exclusively to BBC iPlayer, the home of Doctor Who, which is consistently one of our most popular programmes every single week of the year.

"Tales of the TARDIS will sit within The Whoniverse and features brand new and incredibly moving scenes with well-loved characters; it will be a fantastic starting point for a new generation to discover some of the most classic episodes, and a joyous way for longstanding fans to catch up with old friends."

Tales of the TARDIS will allow fans to rediscover the stories they love, all while inviting new viewers to explore all corners of Doctor Who.

Tales of the TARDIS launches on Wednesday 1st November on BBC iPlayer.

