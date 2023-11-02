Not only that, but the original's black-and-white visuals have been colourised. The new version will also feature a new score from composer Mark Ayres and new sound design.

The new version of The Daleks will air on BBC Four on Thursday 23rd November – the date that marks six decades since Doctor Who's first transmission – and will be available on BBC iPlayer as part of the new Whoniverse collection.

The story in its original form will also remain available on BBC iPlayer for fans to enjoy.

Phil Collinson, Executive Producer on Doctor Who, said: "It’s been my absolute pleasure to spend these past 12 months working with such a talented team to breathe new life into this classic adventure - a story that is literally the foundation stone of all that Doctor Who has become.

"The original is a masterpiece of 1960s television drama, and this new version stands on the shoulders of the pioneering spirit of 1960s Doctor Who."

William Hartnell as the First Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC

Originally transmitted between December 1963 to February 1964, The Daleks introduced audiences to the Doctor’s most enduring foes and follows the TARDIS crew, led by the First Doctor (William Hartnell), as they land in a petrified forest on an alien planet, where they encounter the mutant Daleks.

New episodes of Doctor Who will air on BBC One on Sunday 25th November 2023, with the first of three special episodes starring David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor following over the festive period.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

