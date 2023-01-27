It's been rumoured that, with a big new budget and the backing of Disney Plus , Doctor Who could turn into a Marvel or Star Wars- style universe, with spin-offs based on iconic monsters like the Daleks and Cybermen.

New Doctor Who episodes might still be months away but returning showrunner Russell T Davies has kept the news coming, now confirming that new spin-offs are officially on the way.

Looking to the future of the BBC show, Davies confirmed it's entering its "next stage".

Speaking about why it's the right time for him to return to Doctor Who, Davies told GQ: "So I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC's measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who.

"I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off.

"Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why. And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce. I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things."

Spin-offs aren't the only thing that Davies is bringing back from his first reign as showrunner, as Doctor Who icons David Tennant (who will be playing the 14th Doctor) and Catherine Tate (Donna Noble) will be starring in three specials for the 60th anniversary, alongside new cast members like Yasmin Finney and Neil Patrick Harris.

Afterwards, Ncuti Gatwa will take over the keys to the TARDIS, with Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) as his companion.

The pair have most recently been spotted filming in Wales and fans are clamouring to see what they'll bring to the show.

Davies has been tight-lipped on Gatwa's Doctor and we've only had the smallest of glimpses of him in the trailer released on Christmas Day.

However, the showrunner added to GQ after the actor's first read-through that he's "beautiful in every sense". Quite the endorsement!

