Yesterday (Tuesday 24th January) Twitter user Darren Griffiths posted some snaps he had taken when he stumbled upon the set of the sci-fi show while "wandering along a coastal path in Welsh Wales", and other fans were quick to point out some interesting alterations to the iconic Police Box.

Doctor Who fans are always searching for clues about possible developments in the Whoniverse – and it looks like some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a change to the TARDIS during filming for the show's 14th season .

One commenter noted that "the windows are dirty at the bottom", while Griffiths himself added that "the Police Box sign at the top was also dulled down". Meanwhile, fan page The Post Monument wrote, "I like how they’ve aged the TARDIS."

Quite why the TARDIS has been given a new weathered look is not immediately clear – and it remains to be seen whether this will be a specific plot point or just an altogether new look for the Doctor's trusty vehicle – but it is sure to cause all sorts of speculation amongst the fanbase as they wait for the show to return for its 6oth anniversary celebrations later this year.

Filming on season 14 began in December 2022, with the news being announced across the sci-fi series's social channels early that month.

New regular cast member Millie Gibson – who will be playing companion Ruby Sunday and can be seen in the images referenced above – also announced the beginning of production, posting on Twitter: "First day… officially a Cardiff resident."

And returning showrunner Russell T Davies posted his reaction to the start of filming on his Instagram page, saying: "FILMING BEGINS on the next season! So many mysteries to come. Who is the X? What is the Y? And what the hell is the spinning Z?!? You’ll find out! On BBC One, BBC iPlayer and Disney Plus."

Also in December, Davies confirmed to Doctor Who Magazine that season 14 will consist of eight episodes, noting: "That's fewer episodes than the last full season. But give us time. We have plans, and that's a promise!"

