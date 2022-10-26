Ncuti Gatwa has opened up about how "powerful" his upcoming turn as the Doctor in Doctor Who is for representation.

Gatwa spoke about the series's importance during a lunch hosted by the BBC and Disney, whose streamer Disney Plus will be the home of Doctor Who outside of the UK. He said the roots of the series "are so deep in British culture and the fabric of British-ness that as a Rwandan immigrant to the country, it feels just really powerful".

He added: "For people of colour, for marginalised people who really gravitate towards the show because it’s about friendship and it’s about adventure and it’s about union and unity. And also Doctor Who is able to turn into anything or anyone, so the possibilities are endless. So the fact that that mission is going out to lots of people, that the possibilities are endless, is extremely cool."

