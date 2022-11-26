The Daily Mirror reports that returning showrunner Russell T Davies is leading a planning a number of supplementary shows, which would build out the Doctor Who universe in a similar manner to what Marvel has done.

Doctor Who spin-offs starring the show's most legendary villains are reportedly in the works as part of its international expansion in partnership with Disney Plus .

Since the BBC forged a deal with Disney to distribute the British institution around the world, there has already been talk that Doctor Who's production budget could increase substantially.

A source told The Mirror: “Fans can expect to see Sontarans, Weeping Angels and Sea Devils in separate series showing what they get up to when the Doctor isn’t there to stop them, along with Daleks and Cybermen."

The BBC declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

During his first tenure on the show, Davies was a champion of spin-offs, successfully launching both John Barrowman's edgier Torchwood and Elisabeth Sladen's family-friendly The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Companion shows slowed down after Davies' departure, with Doctor Who Confidential being scrapped shortly after and Class only lasting one season on BBC Three, but he has continued to be a supporter of the idea.

Last year, prior to the announcement of his return to the show, he suggested that the Doctor Who franchise should include Marvel-style spin-offs, which could be what he's seeking to realise if this new report is to be believed.

"We should be sitting here announcing The Nyssa Adventures or The Return of Donna Noble," he told Doctor Who Magazine and RadioTimes.com's Paul Kirkley. "The whole science fiction world is so creative and so money-making right now, I think your wildest dreams can come true."

Recently, Doctor Who debuted an animated spin-off web series on its YouTube channel titled Daleks, which many fans have welcomed, although some have criticised it for being too small in scope.

