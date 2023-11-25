Speaking at the launch of The Star Beast, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies explained that the Fourteenth Doctor might look and sound like his predecessor, but he's subtly different and "slightly more human" in his behaviour.

"He says he loves Donna, which he never said in the old days," Davies pointed out.

Though this is the first time that Doctor Who has depicted this twist on regeneration on-screen, the idea of the Doctor assuming a face he's worn before is not unprecedented – fans will remember that the enigmatic Curator (Tom Baker), who appeared in the show's 50th anniversary special The Day of the Doctor, was heavily implied to be a future Doctor who had taken on a form similar to that of his previous Fourth incarnation.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"In years to come you might find yourself revisiting a few [faces]," the Curator told the Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith). "But just the old favourites, eh?"

So is it as simple as the Doctor opting – either consciously or unconsciously – to revert to a previous physical form?

The Star Beast saw the Doctor ponder why he resembled "the one in the skinny suit" again, speculating that returning companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) might somehow be involved.

David Tennant. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Disney

"I get this face back and the TARDIS lands right next to her," the Doctor told UNIT's scientific advisor Shirley Ann Bingham (Ruth Madeley). "The universe is turning around her again. I don't believe in destiny but if destiny exists, it is heading for Donna Noble, right now."

Was fate somehow conspiring to bring Donna and a Doctor she recognised back together, so they could save Earth from Beep the Meep? Is that our answer?

It appears not, with Russell T Davies hinting that there is something bigger at play.

"The mystery of his face does continue over the next two specials," he teased. "It's not a huge plot, but it has a nice payoff actually. So keep tuned in!"

Could this unusual turn of events be part of the machinations of the returning Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris)?

Two weeks to wait until we know for sure, when The Giggle is broadcast on BBC One...

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.