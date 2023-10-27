He's set to appear in the third and final special, The Giggle, which returning showrunner Russell T Davies previously warned fans won't have them laughing.

So, ahead of his upcoming appearance, here's everything you need to know about The Toymaker.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is The Toymaker in Doctor Who?

The First Doctor, played by William Hartnell, first encountered The Celestial Toymaker, then played by Michael Gough, in an iconic 1966 story, which is now reportedly about to get an animated remake.

Here, the Doctor and his companions arrive in an otherworldly domain overseen by the Toymaker – another immortal entity, who forces them to play a series of games, with the outcome deciding whether they will remain his playthings for all eternity.

The Doctor was, of course, able to outwit the Toymaker and escape, with the character never making an encore. Plans for a comeback in the 1980s fell by the wayside when Doctor Who was put on hiatus by the BBC during the Colin Baker era.

Doctor Who episode The Giggle featuring David Tennant as the Doctor, Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and Neil Patrick Harris as the Toymaker. BBC

Is the Toymaker a Time Lord?

Little was explained on-screen about the Toymaker's origins. However, then-Doctor Who script editor Donald Tosh later revealed that, years before the Time Lords were established in canon, the Toymaker was supposed to be a member of the Doctor's own race.

2001 spin-off novel The Quantum Archangel suggests that he is instead a Guardian (transcendental beings who embodied aspects of the universe). This has never been verified on television. However, when Zellin, an Eternal, appeared in the season 12 episode Can You Hear Me?, he appeared to confirm a link of some kind between the Eternals, the Guardians, and the Time Lords.

William Hartnell and Michael Gough in Doctor Who: The Celestial Toymaker. BBC

Who is actor Neil Patrick Harris?

Neil Patrick Harris is known for various iconic TV and film roles, from the titular role in Doogie Howser, MD to Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother. In recent years, he played Count Olaf in Netflix's adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

More like this

As for his film career, he's appeared in the likes of Starship Troopers, Beastly, and Gone Girl, and has also had an illustrious career on stage.

Neil Patrick Harris in Doctor Who. BBC

During his career, he's won accolades like a Tony Award, and five Primetime Emmy Awards.

At the time of his casting, his character was still under wraps, with showrunner Davies saying: "It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing?

"You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage and visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.