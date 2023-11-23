While it's never appeared on screen before, the Meep has a long history with Doctor Who and, to make it even more special, it's voiced by an absolutely iconic actress.

So, before it runs into David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and the returning Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), here's everything you need to know about the Meep and the actress joining the cast.

What is Beep the Meep in Doctor Who?

Beep the Meep, or simply the Meep, is an alien that first appeared in a 1980 comic strip from Doctor Who Weekly (now Doctor Who Magazine), written by Pat Mills and John Wagner and drawn by Dave Gibbons.

The Meep's journey starts when it reveals it's being pursued across the universe but fans of the comic strip will know there's a little more to it than meets the eye.

From first looks at The Star Beast, it's safe to say the the creature is, well, adorable, meeting Yasmin Finney's Rose and the Noble family at large.

That's not to say it gets a warm welcome from Donna though, who sees it among various cuddly toys and screams: "What the hell?!"

Who voices Beep the Meep?

The Meep is voiced by none other than Miriam Margolyes. The Harry Potter actress makes her Doctor Who debut voicing the alien and has previously opened up about giving the creature its character.

Margolyes told Doctor Who Magazine: "With the Meep, you do feel that you're creating something. Because this was a character that only existed in a drawing and it's up to me to flesh it out and give it something that will be memorable and helpful for the episode."

She added: "When a character is well written, the voice is consistent throughout and it’s not difficult. And this is a very well-drawn character."

Elsewhere, Margolyes is known for roles including Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies, as well as roles in films like The Age of Innocence, Little Shop of Horrors, Romeo and Juliet, and Being Julia.

On TV, she's also known for roles in Blackadder, Vanity Fair, and Call the Midwife.

