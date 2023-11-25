As David Tennant returned to the show, this time as the Fourteenth Doctor, the TARDIS also had to get a bit of a makeover – of course! The new interior is a beautiful sparkling white and is a little reminiscent of the very first TARDIS, helmed by William Hartnell's First Doctor.

While we've had hints and teases before, the new special shows the TARDIS in all its glory, with one scene showing Tennant's Doctor joyfully sprinting around the full length of it.

The new TARDIS in Doctor Who BBC

Plus, Catherine Tate's Donna Noble isn't too unhappy with it either – especially when she realises it has its own coffee machine. Not too shabby.

Chatting about the new TARDIS at the premiere of The Star Beast, showrunner Russell T Davies explained: "I think I said 'big and white' in the script. Isn't it amazing? It's such a piece of engineering – you've got to be able to walk on the walkways and run around. It's a proper working studio with health and safety practices and things like that."

The new TARDIS in Doctor Who BBC

Asking producer Phil Collinson what he said in the script, it was clarified that he wrote: "Big and spherical," and that there are "echoes" of the First Doctor's TARDIS in there.

Davies added: "Over the past few years, Clara flew off in a white TARDIS and then Jodie Whittaker had the Fugitive Doctor and she had a white TARDIS and I loved the white TARDIS. I spent a couple of years thinking, 'I like that,' not knowing I was coming back."

You can get a better look at the new TARDIS interior below, with the BBC releasing some official images following broadcast of The Star Beast.

BBC

BBC

BBC

The new TARDIS has already been through the ringer, with The Star Beast ending with Donna knocking her cup of coffee over the controls and sending it a little bit haywire. As for where we're off to next, only time will tell!

Doctor Who's second anniversary special Wild Blue Yonder airs at 6:30pm on Saturday 2nd December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

