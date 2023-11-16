Davies previously hinted at what's to come in the second episode, and suggested that "it's kind of scary".

Speaking at a Q&A following a screening of The Star Beast, Davies said: "The next one is called Wild Blue Yonder, where the TARDIS goes further than ever before – and it's weird, the next one, it's kind of scary."

"It's not super scary, it's just weird," he continued. It's genuinely weird, it's really nice – that stretched the whole design team as to how to make it and how to get this stuff on screen.

The 60th anniversary specials have been all anyone can talk about in recent weeks, and it will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate reunite for three episodes of Doctor Who goodness.

The three episodes will be followed up with a Christmas special, starring Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, before his first season in 2024.

While the plot of Wild Blue Yonder is yet to be revealed, Tennant has said that it's "unlike any episode ever".

Whovians, you're in for a treat!

