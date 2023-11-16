Prior to landing that major gig, he had taken roles in BBC war drama World on Fire and Paramount Plus romcom The Flatshare – and now appears to be adding Doctor Who to that impressive CV.

The actor was said to have been seen on the set of the long-running sci-fi drama, which recently started filming season 15, with fans speculating he could be a love interest for Gibson's Ruby Sunday – linked to one telling moment which sees them lean in for a kiss.

Doctor Who season 15 isn't expected to premiere until early 2025, so it could be some time before we know exactly who Hauer-King's potential mystery character is – but no doubt fan theories will continue to emerge in the meantime.

A slew of names have been announced for the long-running series in recent days, with Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan confirmed for the 2024 Christmas special, while Juice's Mawaan Rizwan will appear in a Children in Need scene.

Earlier announcements revealed that Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) would appear in future episodes, while Bonnie Langford and Jemma Redgrave are among the returning cast.

We're now mere days away from the new era of Doctor Who, which kicks off with a trilogy of 60th anniversary specials that will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate pass the baton to Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa and co-star Gibson.

