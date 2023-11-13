It has also been teased that this will lead to the Doctor uncovering an age old mystery involving one of his oldest foes – with a first look image hinting at an appearance from the Daleks.

Following the scene, fans will also get a glimpse at new behind-the-scenes show Doctor Who: Unleashed, with a short clip giving a look at the creation of the scene.

Tennant said: "Every year that I was on Doctor Who we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year. Children in Need is a national tradition, it’s certainly a BBC tradition, and Doctor Who is part of that. I’m so glad we’re able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat."

Rizwan said: "It was such an unbelievable joy to work with my Whoniverse idols David Tennant and Russell T Davies. My inner child was losing his mind on set."

Meanwhile, Davies added: "Doctor Who has a fine tradition of supporting BBC Children in Need, and I hope that fans and new viewers alike will be able to watch, enjoy, and contribute to this wonderful cause."

If the Daleks do appear in the scene, then it is likely to be the last time fans see the classic foe for a while, with Davies having recently confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa won't have to battle with them in his first season.

Davies said: "I do think we've had a lot of Daleks lately. Because, actually, lovely Chris Chibnall's Christmas specials have all been Daleks. So I think they've been done a lot, so people are expecting them every year now. So I think they need a good pause."

Children in Need 2023 will air from 7pm on Friday 17th November 2023. Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

