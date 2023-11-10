Doctor Who confirms time slot for first 60th special The Star Beast
There's not long to wait now...
We already knew that the first of the three Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials would be airing on Saturday 25th November – and now we have an exact time slot for the episode.
The Star Beast will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6:30pm, so Whovians can now set their clocks for that time.
The first special will be followed by two more episodes, titled Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle respectively, with all three instalments seeing beloved stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning to the show.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
While Tate is once again playing her previous character Donna Noble, Tennant is playing a slightly different Doctor to the Tenth iteration he made iconic between 2005 and 2010.
The specials also star Neil Patrick Harris as antagonist The Toymaker, who is making his first Doctor Who appearance since 1966.
Meanwhile, other stars include Heartstopper actress Yasmin Finney as Rose, Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham and Miriam Margolyes as the voice of Beep the Meep.
The Star Beast will be followed on BBC Three by the first episode of new companion series Doctor Who Unleashed, which will air from 7:30pm.
Read more:
- Ncuti Gatwa 'blew everyone away' filming "pivotal" Doctor Who scene
- Paul McGann 'to return as Eighth Doctor in new Doctor Who spin-off'
This week also saw the announcement of a few more new cast members, including Dara Lall as Fudge and John MacKay as television pioneer John Logie Baird – a role he previously played in another very different Russell T Davies show, Nollie.
Although we're still waiting for precise plot details, fans have been offered many snippets of information in various stills and trailers – while returning showrunner Davies has promised that fans will be "staggered" by "the surprises".
Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.