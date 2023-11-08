"The final scene in episode five. People will remember that scene," he told the publication.

He explained that he remembered thinking at the time: "You have to dig deep and pull out something that will blow everyone on this set away – and I bloody well did.

"I heard someone say: 'That's why he's the Doctor.'"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I heard someone say: 'That's why he's the Doctor.'"

Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor is expected to debut during the 60th anniversary specials, with him expected to takeover as the new Doctor in season 14. Filming has already began for a 15th season.

The dates for the 60th anniversary specials were announced last month, which will feature David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor for Doctor Who. BBC

Doctor Who will be back on our screens on Saturday 25th November, with the second and third specials following on Saturday 2nd December and Saturday 9th December.

After the three specials air, the first instalment of Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor is expected to be released over the festive period of 2023/2024.

Read more:

Speaking of Gatwa's Doctor, show runner Russell T Davies teased to RadioTimes.com what viewers can expect.

He said: "I can promise you a completely new Doctor, and yet a Doctor utterly faithful to the 60 years that came before. Soon, the secret will be out, and we'll all be dancing!"

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.