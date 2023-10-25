The BBC has announced that David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor will officially be bursting back onto our screens on Saturday 25th November, with the second and third specials following on Saturday 2nd December and Saturday 9th December respectively.

Three posters have also been released for the episodes, with the poster for The Star Beast viewable at the top of this article and featuring The Doctor, Donna (Catherine Tate) and her daughter Rose (Yasmin Finney), while the other two posters are available below.

The first episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed will follow The Star Beast on Saturday 25 November. After every new episode of Doctor Who, viewers can switch over to BBC Three or BBC iPlayer to watch the access all areas show gives viewers an unmissable insight into the creation of Doctor Who.

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble and David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor for Wild Blue Yonder. BBC

It is then expected that these specials will be followed up with a Christmas special starring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor over the festive period, before his first full season arrives next year.

The release dates mean that the first special starring Tennant and Catherine Tate (who plays companion Donna Noble) will be airing two days after the show's official anniversary on Thursday 23rd November.

The anniversary specials – which are titled The Star Beast, Wild Blue Yonder and The Giggle – will see the newly regenerated Fourteenth Doctor coming back into contact with his old friend Donna, despite the warning that if she ever remembers him, she will die.

The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris, centre background) torments Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) and The Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) BBC

The duo will come up against The Toymaker, with Neil Patrick Harris playing the villain – who last appeared in the series back in 1966.

Read more:

Tennant recently said that the second of the new episodes is "unlike any Doctor Who episode ever", saying that the new specials are "Russell [T Davies, showrunner] off the leash."

The specials will also kick off Davies's new era of the show, after the previous showrunner Chris Chibnall left alongside Jodie Whittaker.

The new era is expected to include spin-off shows, just as Davies's previous era saw the debut of both Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, with one of these new series heavily rumoured to centre around UNIT.

