The iconic space and time travel vehicle then lights up before disappearing.

The video ends with the words "filming starts today".

Fans of the sci-fi series were beside themselves with excitement in the comment section, with many being stunned that shooting has already begun.

"Second series already?!?!" one user wrote, with another saying, "This just proves how much the whole cast and crew love the show."

Filming for the upcoming season officially began in December 2022, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take over full-time following the 60th anniversary specials, which will air in November 2023.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Earlier this month, Doctor Who executive Jane Tranter revealed that 12 episodes of Doctor Who had been filmed, which could hint at how many instalments there will be in the new run.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tranter revealed what she was most proud of from the past 12 months.

She told the publication: "Getting the new Doctor Who [season] up and running; shooting 12 episodes, fast and furious, thanks to the speed at which [showrunner] Russell T Davies works!"

Following the 60th anniversary specials, Gatwa's first full episode as the new Doctor will air "over the festive season in 2023", with the full season to come in spring 2024.

Read more:

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

For more, check out our dedicated Sci-Fi page or our full TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.