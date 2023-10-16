Filming for the new season officially began in December 2022, with Ncuti Gatwa set to take over full-time following the 60th anniversary specials, which will air in November 2023.

Tranter has now revealed the cast and crew have filmed 12 episodes of Doctor Who, giving thanks "to the speed" of showrunner Russell T Davies.

She revealed when asked about what she's most proud of from the past 12 months: "Getting the new Doctor Who [season] up and running; shooting 12 episodes, fast and furious, thanks to the speed at which Russell T Davies works!"

Jonathan Groff with Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday and Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Tranter continued: "Not only have we reunited David Tennant and Catherine Tate, but to also launch Ncuti Gatwa as our new Doctor alongside Millie Gibson as the new companion, moving the entire production to Wolf Studios Wales [and] enabling the show to work to the enhanced BBC/Disney+ budget, has been a huge achievement - and that we have done it is to the massive credit of the amazing cast, crews and HODs working with Bad Wolf in Wales."

Tranter revealed that the crew have been able to "move forward into production of season 2 within 12 months of starting season 1", all while working on various other programmes.

Following the 60th anniversary specials, Ncuti Gatwa's first full episode as the new Doctor will air "over the festive season in 2023", with the full season to come in spring 2024.

