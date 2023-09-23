Now, after months of waiting it has finally been confirmed – Harris is indeed playing the Toymaker, with this being the character's first appearance in the long-running sci-fi show in 57 years.

Harris's role as the Toymaker was confirmed following the debut of the latest trailer for the 60th specials, which aired ahead of the first Strictly Come Dancing live show.

It wasn't the only reveal in the trailer, which also confirmed that Jemma Redgrave is back as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart and that Donna will get her memories of the Doctor back – for better or worse...

The trailer also included another sneak peek at Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor, who will debut following David Tennant's return to the show, in which he is now playing the Fourteenth Doctor.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Finney's Rose Noble also made an appearance, as did the Miriam Margolyes voiced Beep the Meep.

Returning showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement alongside the trailer's release: "This is just the start, as the fever starts to burn. We’re heading for a November full of Doctor Who surprises, for fans and new viewers alike. Stay alert!"

