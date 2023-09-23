The trailer also gave fans a glimpse of the return of UNIT and Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, a much better look at Neil Patrick Harris's villain and hinted at danger for Donna, with the Doctor telling her that he doesn't know if he can save her life this time. Eek...

You can watch the trailer for yourself below.

It's long been theorised that Harris will be playing the Celestial Toymaker, a villain who hasn't been seen on screen since the '60s. The trailer made this seem very likely, and the BBC has now confirmed this is the case.

The trailer also made clear that Donna has her memory back in the specials, as she makes reference to the TARDIS – but how can this be, as it's been made clear time and again that if she ever remembers the Doctor, she will die?

Previously, fans were treated to a sneak peek at the upcoming special episodes during this year's Eurovision, where we got our closest look at the momentous three-part event.

The clip, albeit short, also revealed the titles for the three upcoming specials, which are "The Star Beast", "Wild Blue Yonder" and "The Giggle".

The specials, of course, mark the anticipated return of David Tennant as the new Fourteenth Doctor, but the episodes will also pave the way for the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, who also makes a brief appearance at the end of the trailer.

Yasmin Finney will also star as Donna's daughter, Rose Noble, and it has also been recently confirmed that Miriam Margolyes will be the voice behind Beep the Meep.

Slowly, details about the episodes - which are due to air this November - are emerging, as well as a host of first-look images of Tennant and Tate's reunion and Harris's villain.

